Goin' To The Lake: Hackensack (Day 1)

HACKENSACK, Minn. (WCCO) – As summer winds down, the fun is ramping up at the lake.

This week, Chris Shaffer and Frank Vascellaro are three hours north of the cities in Cass County in Hackensack.

As soon as you drive into Hackensack off 371, you know you are in northern Minnesota. Hackensack may be a small town, but it is filled with local shops and restaurants ready to welcome you.

The Dive Depot

In Bemidji, they met up with divers exploring Minnesota's freshwater lakes looking for hidden treasure. The divers are also using the lakes to get people certified to dive here and around the world.

---

Longville Turtle Races

For 50 years, people in and around Hackensack have been spending their Wednesday afternoons in the town of Longville. That's where they've been holding turtle races since the mid-60s when Russ Nyvall thought the town needed a little entertainment. Chris and Frank explained how the races have grown in popularity every year since.

---

Fishing Competition

Frank and Chris hit the water for a little friendly competition. In the end, Frank had to jump into the lake as the loser while Chris emerged victorious.

---

Birchwood Char House

They closed out the evening at Birchwood Char House, where the setting truly says "Up North." The restaurant has a large menu, including steaks and more casual bites like wings and salad.

Resources:

Hackensack Chamber of Commerce

Leisure Outdoor Adventures Fishing Guides

Birchwood Char House