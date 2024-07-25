Goin' to the Lake: Chris Shaffer and Joseph Dames are in Shell Lake

Joseph Dames gets some sage Goin' to the Lake advice

Joseph Dames gets some sage Goin' to the Lake advice

SHELL LAKE, Wis. — WCCO's next Goin' to the Lake begins Thursday as Chris Shaffer and Joseph Dames head to Shell Lake, Wisconsin.

Shell Lake is a small town in western Wisconsin, with a population of just 1,300 people. It boasts a beautiful 2,600 acre lake and a thriving artistic community.

The Shell Lake Arts Center has been a community staple for over 40 years, providing education to artists of all ages. A lakefront pavilion attracts residents for outdoor summer concerts, picnics and weddings.

Chris and Joseph will be exploring this small town and all it's gems — from the Potter's Shed to the Canoe Heritage Museum — on Thursday and Friday.

The Potters Shed

The Potters Shed is one of the coolest places Chris and Joseph say they found in Shell Lake.

The second-generation family business says handmade crafts are their bread and butter, whether selling them here in person or at fairs around the region. Not only can you stop and shop for some amazing art pieces and decorations, but you can make your own pottery creations.

They'll get you set up to paint and glaze your own pottery. Some of the things you see in their shop are also made on-site.

Beyond that, they've got an amazing set-up: a beautiful garden-style patio with all kinds of history in the decorations.

They've also got a great live music space for the "Music at the Shed" concerts that happen every Friday during the summer months.





Shell Lake Art Center

We found out it's not only the waters of Shell Lake that draw people to town, the love of the arts and a one-of-a-kind camp experience brings kids and educators from all over the country.

The art center offers more than 20 different summer camps — from show choir and concert band, to focused training in trumpets and trombone.

It's also home to the longest continually running jazz ensemble camp in the country.

Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum

Born out of respect and admiration for the tradition and history of canoeing, workers at the Canoe Heritage Museum in Spooner say it's a labor of love.

The workshop is busy with a handcrafted canoe taking up to 200 hours of hammering, sanding and steaming the planks that make these more than just a vessel but a work of art.

Beyond a workshop to build and restore canoes, the museum gives a look at the history shaped by this essential, early mode of transportation.

The museum is an ode to the love of nature that shapes our Wisconsin and Minnesota summers to this day.