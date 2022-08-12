Aurora FC Addy Symonds wins Goal of the Year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Addison Symonds, a defender for the Minnesota Aurora, won the Goal of the Year for the 2022 inaugural USL W League season.
Symonds scored a total of nine points this season. One of her goals was featured on Futbol Americas' Top 10 of ESPN.
Symonds wore the captain armband for the Aurora and will continue her college career at Utah State University this fall.
