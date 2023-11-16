GLOW Holiday Festival returns to St. Paul with new zipline

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The GLOW Holiday Festival is back and shining bright in St. Paul with millions of flashing lights, getting people into the holiday spirit.

"Holidays are happy, you know," Julia Kelley said. "It goes Halloween ends, Christmas starts, one day for Thanksgiving and keep being Christmas."

Kelley and her family are not new to GLOW events, but her dad, Rob, knocked it out of the park with a surprise.

"Definitely looking forward to the holidays and I though this was a good kickoff," he said.

GLOW Holiday Festival Producer Randy Levy says it's all about celebrating the little moments.

"My joy is that what we create are the memories of all our lives," Levy said.

From the enchanted forest to sparkling arches, there's something for everyone—including adventure seekers.

"This year we bought a zipline and we already have a 150-foot tube slide," Levy said.

Levy says this season is also all about giving back—one dollar from each ticket bought goes to local charities.

"It's a win for everybody," Levy said. "In the first three years of GLOW, we donated over $250,000 to 30 regional charities."

GLOW runs through New Year's Eve from 5 to 9 p.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul. Tickets are $21 for adults and $13 for kids.