Greater Minnesota News

Chloe Lynn Garcia still missing from Willmar, Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.

Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.

The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.

Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 11:17 AM

