Twin Cities business gives away car washes for a cause

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Crew Carwash locations in the Twin Cities are giving away their best wash for free Saturday – all for a good cause.



With a donation to Gillette Children's, customers can score "The Ultimate" wash from locations in Maple Grove, West St. Paul, Wayzata and St. Cloud Saturday until 9 p.m.

"Today is all about giving back to the communities that we serve," said Billy Schaming, Crew Carwash President. "Our founder back in 1948 founded the company on a simple philosophy — we're in the people business — we just happen to wash cars."

The money will go to support the 28,000 kids Gillette Childrens serves each year.

"We have folks that sometimes come through the door for care and can't afford the care," said Stephen Bariteau of Gillette Childrens. "Events like this help come in and surround those families and those kids who need the help."

"It's clear Gillette has really impacted so many people in the community. It really has a broad reach," Schaming said. "We're certainly happy when our business succeeds, but the ultimate level of happiness is when you're making ultimate people happy."