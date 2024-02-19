Gifts for Seniors Twin Cities works to make aging adults feel loved

EDINA, Minn. — We're in the season of love. But for older adults in our community, it's easy to feel isolated this time of year.

There's a local nonprofit working to make seniors feel loved year-round.

At Heritage of Edina, love is in the air.

"Our mission is about alleviating social isolation for older adults in the community," Gifts for Seniors Twin Cities Executive Director Carolyn Deters said. "We certainly know that folks aren't lonely only during the holidays so we try to keep up with those social visits and making sure that we're meeting with folks periodically."

It's a goal Gifts for Seniors Twin Cities extends far beyond February, and far beyond Edina.

"I think it's important to take care of your senior population. Because we're all going there, at least with some luck," volunteer Jean Rarick said.

READ MORE: Bayport senior living residents receive love letters from kids and WCCO staff

The nonprofit partners with 140 aging services across 10 different counties.

"Just bringing some of those day brighteners and moments of joy is really important to us," Deters said.

Heritage of Edina activities director Jennifer Mercuson sees the impacts of isolation on elderly adults firsthand.

"It actually can be a killer. People will isolate and stay to themselves and before you know it their mental health declines and their physical health declines," she said.

WCCO

Making this connection even more meaningful.

"It's really fun to interact and talk with them and learn about them and hear their stories and make them feel like they're human," Anne, a volunteer, said.

Gifts that go beyond the physical.

"It just brightens their day, can brighten their week, brighten their month. It brings so much joy to them," Mercuson said. "People wouldn't even understand how just a little act of love and kindness brings so much joy."

Gifts for Seniors Twin Cities provides everything from care packages and cards to basic needs and essentials to isolated older adults in our state.

If you'd like to get involved, click here.