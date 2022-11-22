Gift ideas for readers from Minneapolis' Birchbark Books

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gifting books can be a fun way to celebrate the holidays. Birchbark Books is a Native-owned and Native-focused store in Minneapolis. It's owner, Louise Erdich, is an author and Pulitzer Prize winner. Her daughter, Pallas Erdrich, gave WCCO some suggestions that you can find in store.

Her recommendations includes:

· Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults by Monique Gray Smith

· When We Are Kind by Monique Gray Smith

· Counting Creatures by Julia Donaldson

· The Whalebone Theater by Joanna Quinn

· Perma Red by Debra Magpie Earling

· Original Local by Heid Erdrich

Birchbark Books is located at 2115 W 21st St. in Minneapolis or you can find them online.