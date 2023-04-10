Get info on removing EAB-infested ash trees on residential properties

Check out more information on EAB from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. Click here for more and check below for public meetings on removing EAB from private property.

Public Meetings: Ash Trees on Private Property in Minneapolis

• Monday, April 10, 6-7:30pm / Virtual Zoom meeting at us06web.zoom.us/j/81214210842

• Wednesday, April 12, 6-7:30pm / Harrison Recreation Center, 503 N. Irving Ave.

• Monday, April 17, 6-7:30pm / Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, 2117 West River Rd.

• Saturday, April 22, 10:30am-Noon / Creekview Recreation Center, 5001 Humboldt Ave. N