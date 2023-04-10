Watch CBS News
Get info on removing EAB-infested ash trees on residential properties

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

How to save trees from emerald ash borer
How to save trees from emerald ash borer 04:28

Check out more information on EAB from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. Click here for more and check below for public meetings on removing EAB from private property. 

Public Meetings: Ash Trees on Private Property in Minneapolis

• Monday, April 10, 6-7:30pm / Virtual Zoom meeting at us06web.zoom.us/j/81214210842 
• Wednesday, April 12, 6-7:30pm / Harrison Recreation Center, 503 N. Irving Ave.
• Monday, April 17, 6-7:30pm / Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, 2117 West River Rd.
• Saturday, April 22, 10:30am-Noon / Creekview Recreation Center, 5001 Humboldt Ave. N

WCCO Staff
First published on April 10, 2023 / 10:41 AM

