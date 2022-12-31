Watch CBS News
Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.

Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.

Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

