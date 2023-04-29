General Mills recalls some Gold Medal flour products due to salmonella

Consumer Alert: General Mills issues recall for some types of popular flour brand Consumer Alert: General Mills issues recall for some types of popular flour brand 00:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of some flour products due to potential salmonella presence.

The recall applies to 5 pound and 10 pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour and 2 pound and 5 pound bags of Gold Medal bleached all purpose flour. Both types of flour have a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by the recall, according to General Mills.

The Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control says people should not consume any raw products made with the flour. Salmonella is killed through baking, frying, or boiling products.

Anyone concerned about illness should contact their doctor.