Gas tank removal sparks fire at Highway 101 Auto Salvage in Shakopee; business a total loss

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Investigators say a fire began when a spark ignited a gas tank during its removal, destroying a southwest metro auto salvage yard Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Highway 101 Auto Salvage at 9099 West Highway 101 Frontage Road near the border of Savage and Shakopee around 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters say they arrived to find the mechanic's garage engulfed in flames.

After all employees were accounted for, crews began to battle the fire from outside, deeming the building unsafe to enter.

Firefighters work to contain a fire at the Highway 101 Auto Salvage near the Shakopee-Savage border City of Shakopee

Due to the structure of the building, the fire was able to hide in air pockets and continue spreading and reigniting, according to the Shakopee Fire Department.

Eight other fire departments from multiple surrounding communities also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.