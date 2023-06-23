Gas prices drop more than $1 compared to this time last year

Gas prices down compared to this time last year

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 4th of July is less than two weeks away, and the summer travel season is in full swing.

Gas prices are way down compared to last year at this time.

"It's closer to where it should be. It could go down a little bit more yet though. That would be nice," said Donna Kelash, of Foley.

One year ago, gas prices were $4.70 a gallon in the Twin Cities. This year they are down more than a dollar, at $3.50 a gallon. But for many, that's still not enough.

"They are way too high. There's no reason for it to be over $2 a gallon," said Hubert Kelash.

Analysts said as long as hurricanes or other unexpected disruptions don't impact fuel prices, look for them to remain steady.

As far as going beyond Minnesota and looking at other parts of the country, summer travelers tell us it could be a lot worse."

"It's nice to come through the middle of the country and get a little break from gas prices," said Joe Lee.

Lee is driving from Seattle to New York- nearly 3,000 miles behind the wheel. His pit stop in the Twin Cities has been good for his pocketbook.

"In Seattle they range all the way from $4.96 to $5.25. Regular. Regular unleaded," said Lee.

Diesel prices are also down nearly $2 a gallon compared to last year.

"It is the biggest part of the job," said Fred Welch, truck driver.

Welch hauls heavy equipment, lumber and other freight from Kansas City to the Twin Cities. He says it's nice to see diesel prices drop, but that also means brokers will likely pay him less money per mile.

"It would be good, but still the brokers every time they see fuel prices drop, they drop the rates," said Welch.

Patrick De Haan of gasbuddy.com tweeted that it's possible truck drivers could soon see less than $3 a gallon for diesel fuel in parts of the Midwest.