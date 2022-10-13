Game mic captures Vikings QB Cousins "swearing" as only Cousins could

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't watched the Vikings 4-1 season thus far, you might be surprised at how often fans watched through their fingers.

The team has trailed with less than 5 minutes remaining in three straight games and won each time, including their most recent win over the Bears, which pushed them to the top of the division.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins even set a franchise record with 17 consecutive completions to start the game. But nonetheless, it was a nerve-wracking way to a win.

A supercut posted by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman light-heartedly pointed up to Cousins' frustration ... expressed as only Cousins could.

The video shows a microphoned-up Cousins "swearing," sort of, repeatedly uttering such exclamations as "Dang it! Dang it!"

The NFL captured another corny, albeit sweet, Cousins moment from Sunday. The game-winning touchdown was a QB sneak on the goal line, and before Cousins even got up off the ground, he started praising his center, Garrett Bradbury.

"We just got in because of you, bud," he said. "You got us in, bud."

Cousins' reputation as one of the league's most Mayberry-friendly players remains intact.

The Minnesota Vikings visit Miami on Sunday.