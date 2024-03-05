Galactic Pizza in Uptown Minneapolis closes abruptly

MINNEAPOLIS — Galactic Pizza, the pie joint in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood known for its spandex-clad drivers in electric delivery vehicles, announced an abrupt closure on Tuesday.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our doors, effective immediately," a message on the restaurant's website reads. "Thank you to all of our customers, staff, and community for supporting Galactic over the years. We are so grateful to have shared our love of pizza with you."

Galactic Pizza in 2007. Ann Heisenfelt / AP

The restaurant gave no reason for the closure.

Galactic's yellow facade has graced Lyndale Avenue since the mid-2000s. Billing itself as "planet saving pizza," the restaurant boasted of its locally-sourced ingredients, vegan and vegetarian options and, of course, out-of-this-world branding. According to the Whittier Alliance, Galactic changed owners several years ago.

Galactic also announced the closing on its Facebook page, where longtime diners left reflections, laments and well wishes in the comments.