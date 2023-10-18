Future of Minneapolis Third Police Precinct unclear after City Council delays action on new plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- The future of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis is still unclear, after the City Council on Tuesday delayed action on a new plan for the police station, which burned during the civil unrest following George Floyd's murder three years ago.

Mayor Jacob Frey had asked members to clear a path for preliminary work to begin on his proposal: building a Community Safety Center with the new precinct on a vacant city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue, which is less than a mile away from the previous location.

But instead, the vote was delayed for two weeks at the request of some members whose constituents live within the Third Precinct's jurisdiction. They are seeking more information related to the plan, including cost breakdown.

"As we work towards a vision for a Community Safety Center, it is imperative that we receive this information, that we collaborate on a vision that goes beyond just policing, and ensure we are making informed decisions," said Council Member Jason Chavez, whose ward is covered by Third Precinct.

Those who tabled the decision Tuesday said they would vote on the plan October 31. But that didn't ease the frustrations of some other members, who said taking more than three years to determine a path forward is too long.

"What I hear from my constituents frequently and loudly is make a decision. We deserve public safety. We deserve to have a precinct that is responsive to our needs," said Council President Andrea Jenkins.

The additional delay is the latest development in a back-and-forth over the future of the precinct. There was discussion about returning to the site that burned before the council later rejected that idea.

Then members considered co-locating the Third Precinct with the First Precinct at Century Plaza downtown, before support collapsed over concerns with the cost and terms of the lease.

Construction of the new facility at 2600 Minnehaha could cost upwards of $32 million, according to a memo Frey sent to council members last Friday. He also suggested two new sites: 3716 Cheatham Ave S and 2520 26th Ave S.

Any new facility must be located within the precinct's borders. Frey asked if the council considers another option, that it be cheaper and quicker to build than 2600 Minnehaha.

"My position is clear: The community deserves a decision and my administration will do whatever it takes to get to seven votes for that decision," he said.