Frontline "Hero Pay" update: Crucial information expected to be released next week

Featured video is from Aug. 16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Important information on frontline worker "hero pay" in Minnesota - including a payment amount - is expected soon.

On Thursday, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry officials announced that the agency expects "to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline" sometime next week.

There’s $500M allocated for the bonus checks, which will be divided equally among those approved. More than 1M people applied.



Size of check TBD https://t.co/gTLOekYt5j — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) September 29, 2022

"Hero Pay" is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. The state allocated $500 million for the program to be divided equally among those approved.

RELATED: Still have "Hero Pay" questions? Here's what you need to know

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments. According to the state, 214,209 applications were denied, which is nearly 18% of applications submitted.

The state said previously that the payments will go out sometime between September and October. It will be either a direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.

The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for Hero Pay, meaning they would get $750 a person. However, the dollar amount won't be known until the appeals process is finished.