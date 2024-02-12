From Super Bowl champion to Minnesota fire chief, Chip Lohmiller reflects on legacy

CROSSLAKE, Minn. — Nestled in the heart of the Brainerd Lakes area, Crosslake is a picturesque town on the Whitefish chain with a population of just under 2,500.

It has one road through town, one famous blue ox and one notable resident who's won the biggest prize in sports.

Chip Lohmiller's journey to the pros began in grade school.

"My dad being the coach said just go out there and kick," said Lohmiller.

Lohmiller worked at it, becoming an all-state player for the Woodbury Royals before college ball at the University of Minnesota.

A 62-yarder for the record books against Iowa was special but a game-winner from half that distance at Michigan was his favorite.

"I go out there and kick the field goal and it's dead silent except for the band in the corner. Our University of Minnesota band just screaming, and we went nuts," explained Lohmiller.

He was drafted by Washington in 1988. In his 4th season with the team, everything was clicking.

"We just walked right through the playoffs. Knowing coming back to Minnesota was a huge deal for me. Even though I had to get 77 tickets," said Lohmiller.

As the only Minnesotan on that Super Bowl 26 team, he had an additional role.

"I was the entertainment director for the week," he said.

He took a few teammates ice fishing on Cedar Lake.

"They kept saying, 'Why is this road so bumpy. Why don't they plow it?' I said, 'We're on the lake.' And they were trying to stand up in the back seat because they were worried we were going to crash through the water," laughed Lohmiller.

To keep from crashing under the pressure, Lohmiller prepared mentally.

"My grandma was really into positive imagery and never think negatively of what you're going to be doing. I would do a little routine. I'd get to the stadium early and do some positive imagery and seeing myself kicking the game-winning field goals," he said.

He didn't have to hit a game-winner against Buffalo, putting the game out of reach with two late field goals and earning a Super Bowl ring.

"The celebration was incredible. I have a picture of myself and Mark Rypien because we were really good friends, on the 50-yard line on the logo and I don't think there's many people left in the whole stadium," said Lohmiller.

Post-football, he traded his cleats for fire boots.

"My father was in the fire service and so that carried over to me and I joined right when I got out of the NFL. I wanted to be a part of a team. I enjoy the energy, the adrenaline rush so to speak but also serving the community and helping the community out," said Lohmiller.

As Crosslake's fire chief, Lohmiller is also passing on the great coaching he received.

"It's fun to teach new firefighters or new departments new things and you always learn something," he said.

Lohmiller couldn't stay away from the football field either. He spent 14 years as head coach at Pequot Lakes High School. That's the last time he put one through the uprights.

"Probably five years ago, I kicked. It was good. 40 yards. I think I did a 50-yarder one of the years back then. Yeah, I can still do it," said Lohmiller.

His multiple acts in life revolve around teamwork, highlighted by the chance to succeed at home.

"Playing in front of my fans from the state of Minnesota and actually winning, beating Buffalo, it was the highlight of my life," said Lohmiller.