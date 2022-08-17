Fridley man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug crimes

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 48-year-old Fridley man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

John Juneau was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Because Juneau has multiple prior felony convictions, he was also charged with one count of possession of firearms as a felon.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Feb. 1, 2019, where they encountered Juneau and two others. During the search, they found three plastic baggies containing methamphetamine. Testing found Juneau's DNA present on the bags.

Police executed another search warrant in July 2019 at a Coon Rapids residence. Officers reported seeing Juneau attempting to leave the residence through a window.

Officers found methamphetamine, two pistols, a safe containing $6,000 in cash, scales, and numerous empty plastic baggies inside the residence.

After his prison sentence, Juneau will serve five years of supervised release.