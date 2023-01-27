Friday is National Chocolate Cake Day
On a cold, snow winter day, you might want a sweet treat to give you a little boost.
So it's fitting that Friday is National Chocolate Cake Day.
Chocolate cake is the most popular flavor in the U.S.
The first boxed cake mix was reportedly created in the late 1920s. Betty Crocker later released their first dry cake mixes in 1947.
