Freighter carrying taconite takes on water in Lake Superior; Coast Guard responds

DULUTH, Minn. — A large ship is taking on water after it struck something underwater in Lake Superior.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received the report shortly before 7 a.m. The 689-foot Michipicoten freighter, which is carrying taconite, struck the object roughly 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale.

The Michipicoten has pumps on board, which crews are using to displace water. The coast guard said that as of Saturday morning, there are no signs of spillage.

Around 8:15 a.m., officials said the Michipicoten had tilted from 15 degrees back to 5 degrees. A separate freighter is en route to the Michipicoten, the coast guard said.

Taconite is a low-grade iron ore, which according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is mined from the Mesabi Iron Range near Hibbing and transported from Duluth to different ports around the Great Lakes region.