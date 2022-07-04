Fourth of July air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels

MSP INTERNATIONAL, Minn. – The Fourth of July weekend proved to be quite the headache for travelers across the country with thousands of flights either canceled or delayed. On Monday, airports in Chicago, New York, Boston and Charlotte saw the most issues.

"It worked out. I was worried because it was a holiday weekend but everything went smoothly for us," Ellani Fellows said.

Her family touched down at MSP International after a weekend with family on the east coast for the Fourth of July. Their previous trip a few weeks prior was called off after their flight was canceled.

Friday alone, the Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.5 million people, a record high since the start of the pandemic.

"We're lucky. We met our driver to go to the airport and it was packed at the Orlando airport and people were complaining but we haven't had an issue," Golden Valley resident Marcia Kohn said.

She had a flight to remember thanks to the 1,500,000 delta sky miles she's racked up since 1984. She said Delta gave her a free upgrade to first class and allowed her inside the cockpit to meet the pilots.

"We just talked it was fun," she said.

While it was smooth skies for most travelers returning home Monday, experts say passengers have rights when airlines don't deliver.

"Your rights in the United States are you get a full cash refund if your flight is delayed more than four hours or canceled, so do not allow the airlines to give you a voucher, get the cash," founder of "The Points Guy" Brian Kelly said.

Reports of baggage piling up at airports has experts reminding travelers to not check any essential items in their luggage