After weeks of closure, Fort Snelling State Park is back open

Fort Snelling State Park has reopened after being closed for weeks due to flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Warmer weather and clear skies made way for Fort Snelling State Park to reopen on Friday, but it took weeks of clean-up to get there.

The park closed on June 22 due to flooding on the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers. Saturday, people were back exploring and taking in the scenic views.

"I love this park," smiled Eme Lenick. "This is where I come for my serenity."

"It's a peaceful place to come, you can come down here and get away from everything," Gwen Holmberg said.

She's been taking in the views at the park for last 30 years, but that all stopped seven weeks ago when the park temporarily closed.

Relentless rain led to rising waters in the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers flooding the main road and several trails.

The water has receded, but left silt and debris. Some areas of the park are still closed due to ongoing cleanup efforts from the floods.

"A lot of what we were able to repair the past few weeks is temporary for now until we can ger contractors out to complete the work permanently," said Ali Schmitz, Assistant Park Manager.

The areas include the restrooms and a picnic shelter on Picnic Island, hiking trails on the Minnesota River side of Pike Island and the Caspersen boat launch on the Minnesota River near the Cedar Avenue bridge.

For park goers the change in terrain isn't turning them away

"I just wanted to come, it was exciting," Holmberg smiled. "It's been a long time since we've come down here."

Naturalists will lead walks on Sunday that explore the aftermath of the flooding.