Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph reportedly retiring from NFL

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After 12 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the Minnesota Vikings, tight end Kyle Rudolph is reportedly retiring.

Peter King reported Rudolph's plans in his Football Morning in America column on Monday. Rudolph told King he plans to enter the world of sports radio. Rudolph confirmed on X that he will retire and will be honored by the Vikings this season during the week three game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rudolph was a second round pick by the Vikings in 2011. The team cut him in 2021. He is second in team history in receptions (453) and yards (4,488) among tight ends, and first in touchdowns (47).

Rudolph played two more seasons after leaving Minnesota, one with the New York Giants and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 9:44 AM

