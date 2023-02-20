Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former owner of the Minnesota Vikings and business magnate, Red McCombs, has died in Texas at 95.

His family confirmed McCombs died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, according to reports from CBS affiliate KENS and the San Antonio Express-News.

Getty Images

McCombs, a San Antonio billionaire and auto baron, owned the Vikings from 1998 to 2005.

The Vikings released a statement shortly after reports of McCombs' death.

"The Minnesota Vikings are saddened by the passing of former team owner Red McCombs. Red embodied his famous "Purple Pride" phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005. While he had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McCombs family during this difficult time. We will be forever grateful for Red and Charline's contributions to the Vikings."

