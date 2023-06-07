Former Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler signs with Bills

EAGAN, Minn. -- Former Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Dantzler -- the 89th overall pick in 2020 who played his college ball at Mississippi State -- spent three seasons in Minnesota.

The Vikings waived him earlier this offseason.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 06: Cameron Dantzler #27 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with teammate Harrison Hand #38 after he recovered a fumble from Chris Conley #18 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

He had an up-and-down three years in purple. Dantzler's open-field tackling continually improved, but his play in pass coverage was not as consistent as the Vikings hoped.

He was also in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Dantzler joins a team in Buffalo with Super Bowl aspirations for the upcoming season.

Minnesota will have a few new names at cornerback in 2023.

In free agency, the Vikings signed Byron Murphy to a two-year, $17.5 million contract with a max value of $22 million.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Arizona Cardinals smiles after returning a fumble for a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chris Unger / Getty Images

The Vikings also drafted Mekhi Blackmon -- who played at the University of Southern California -- in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Lastly, the Vikings agreed to terms with CB Joejuan Williams -- who played four seasons with the Patriots -- in April.

Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth are the other two notable cornerbacks returning from last year.

Defensive back departures:

Patrick Peterson signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Duke Shelley signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kris Boyd signed with the Arizona Cardinals.