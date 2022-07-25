Former Twin Cities police chief speaks out on Minneapolis crime after his son was beaten downtown

MINNEAPOLIS -- A retired Twin Cities police chief is speaking out after his son was brutally beaten while leaving a downtown Minneapolis bar.

Jack Nadeau, 24, was calling for an Uber when someone snatched his cell phone. When he went to get it back, he was punched and beaten.

His father, Scott Nadeau, a former police chief in Maplewood, took to social media to share what happened.

"It was around the time of bar close, there was a crowd, and he had his phone out, and apparently someone grabbed it and quickly passed it to another person. [Jack] then went to get his phone back, and he was assaulted, " Scott Nadeau said.

Jack woke up in the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare.

"He still has a really significant traumatic brain injury, he has some vision issues headaches," Nadeau said.

Nadeau took to social media to say now is the time to restore our state and its urban core to a place where people are safe and there is a sense of justice.

"People that have committed multiple felonies, and they are out within hours or days. We need some accountability in our judicial system," Nadeau said. "We need to make sure that we are treating these crimes seriously."

The former police chief says we can't support a system where police are vilified, offenders are not held accountable, and murder and violence are at levels not seen in a lifetime.

"I think that people really need to be careful and think about whether or not they should be downtown or not, particularly at night or late at night when these crimes occur," Nadeau said.

Steve Cramer, of the Downtown Improvement District, understands his statement.

"We have situations like this all too often, and that's the key -- to try and prevent it by holding people accountable," he said. "We also need more police there is no question about that."

Cramer says even a fully-staffed police department can't stand in the way of some violent behavior.

"We as a society need to demand accountability of our police, but they also need our support," Nadeau said.

Minneapolis police say they're looking for video and witnesses to help identify those responsible for assaulting Jack Nadeau.

The 24-year-old is resting at home. It's not known yet if his injuries will have long-term effects.