Former sheriff paid for damaged guardrail, SUV using taxpayer-funded workers compensation settlement

By Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County reached a settlement last year paying former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson $240,000. Hutchinson used some of that money to pay for a vehicle and guardrail he destroyed in 2021.

Prosecutors say then-Sheriff David Hutchinson was drunk when he hit 126 miles-per-hour and rolled a county-owned car. The wrecked SUV cost $40,961.69. The guardrail cost $6,351.07.

Newly released documents show that nearly $47,000 was deducted from his $240,000 taxpayer-funded workers' compensation settlement, signed in November 2023.

Current Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and six other current and former employees filed a lawsuit last week alleging toxic workplace behavior including allegedly making "racist caricatures," and leaving co-workers fearing "workplace violence."

A spokesperson for Hennepin County pushed back on the lawsuit saying they worked hard to address concerns.

A spokesperson also said the county took prompt action once they were alerted to these claims against the former sheriff. Hutchinson chose not to run for re-election and his term ended last year.

Former Sheriff Hutchinson couldn't be reached for comment.  

First published on April 19, 2024 / 10:53 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

