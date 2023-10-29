Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies in accident during game in Britain professional league

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom (KDKA) - A former Penguin died on Saturday after what was described as a "freak accident" and "major medical emergency."

Adam Johnson, playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the top British professional hockey league, collided with another player during the game and suffered a cut to the neck from a skate.

The team announced his death on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night."

Johnson went overseas to play hockey this year, signing with the Nottingham Panthers in the EIHC, and his team was taking on the Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup.

Johnson spent parts of two seasons with the Penguins, playing a total of 13 games, scoring one goal and three assists between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The undrafted forward was signed out of college after two seasons with Minnesota-Duluth where he scored 24 goals, 31 assists, and 55 points.

Adam Johnson was 29 years old.