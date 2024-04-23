Former Gopher Tyler Nubin ready for 2024 NFL draft

MINNEAPOLIS — Now-former Gopher safety Tyler Nubin had knee surgery after the season.

"I kinda accelerated the recovery process, the getting ready for the draft process," said Nubin.

Nubin says he's approaching 100% health and performing well at the Gophers pro day in front of NFL scouts, as well as many of the Minnesota Vikings coaches. Nubin will be drafted. It's just a matter of how early.

"My work on the board and in the film room, that's second to none," said Nubin. "I feel like I'm the best in this draft when it comes to doing stuff on the board and getting stuff in the classroom and bringing it to the field."

Tyler Nubin #DB56 of Minnesota participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The University of Minnesota has a history of producing top-tier defensive backs. Nubin's been leaning on them during his preparation.

"Definitely taking all I can. All the advice," said Nubin. "Trying to soak up as much information as I can from those guys because they've been there."

Dreams about to come true. The specifics are to be determined.

"A lot of anxiety for sure. Just not knowing where you're gonna go, where you're going to be, and your dream being so close to being there, after all this time, all these years of dreaming of it," saidNubin. "It's kind of crazy. It never really happens how you think it's gonna happen. But everything that happens to you happens for you. Just trusting God and believing that I'm on the right path and doing the right things."