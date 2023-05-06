Former Canterbury Park jockey to compete in Kentucky Derby

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Canterbury Park jockey will be competing in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Jareth Loveberry will be riding Two Phil's in front of a crowd of around 150,000 at Churchill Downs.

Loveberry started racing when he was 17 years old, and the Michigan native soon earned a reputation as a natural when he arrived at Canterbury Park in 2017. Last September, Loveberry made his return, and Two Phil's won the Shakopee Juvenile Stakes.

Two Phil's has eight career starts and is one of the more experienced runners on the field Saturday. He's won four races and has $683,450 in earnings. Loveberry himself has won 1,759 races over his 18-year career.

A number of horses have been scratched from the race, with favorite Forte becoming the fifth horse scratched on Saturday morning, roughly 10 hours before post time.

Four horses have died since the opening night of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs Racetrack - which hosts the crown jewel of competitive horse races - called the deaths "highly unusual" and "completely unacceptable."

Post time is 5:57 p.m.