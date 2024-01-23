Former Alexandria Police Chief owes $65,000 in restitution after gross misdemeanor guilty plea

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. — Former Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor misconduct charge of a public officer or employee Tuesday, City Administrator Marty Schultz said.

Before the plea agreement, Wyffels initially was looking at a felony of theft by swindle charge.

He worked for the city from 1987 to 2020 and had been the police chief since 2006.

About a month after Wyffels retired in 2020, the city learned of some unexplained purchases.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating Wyffels for alleged financial crimes. City staff also provided the BCA with financial records from 2015-2020.

The plea agreement will have Wyffels serve 120 days in jail and pay $65,000 within five days of his sentencing in restitution to the League of MN Cities Insurance Trust, a nonprofit insurance organization for the city.

He will be on unsupervised probation during jail time and needs to maintain a clean record for one year.

Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg says the city now uses new procedures for all purchases from city employees.

"Although the city of Alexandria was subjected to an egregious abuse of power during Mr. Wyffels' time of employment, our community can move on from this experience with honor and dignity," Osterberg said. "Alexandria is strong. We learn from experiences, and we grow together."

Wyffels also has to pay three fines totaling $140 by Feb. 1.