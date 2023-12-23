Forest Lake implements "The Mom Collective" to keep coaches in the game

In Forest Lake, the "Mom Collective" helps keep female coaches in the game

In Forest Lake, the "Mom Collective" helps keep female coaches in the game

In Forest Lake, the "Mom Collective" helps keep female coaches in the game

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The court at Forest Lake High School is where Forest Lake Girls Basketball Coach Jen Wagner belongs.

"Coaching kind of makes me feel whole," said Wagner, who spent 16 years with the girls basketball team, taking the Rangers to the state tournament three times.

However, she walked away from the team 2 years ago to prioritize parenting, as her son started high school and was playing for Totino Grace High School.

"I wanted to make sure I could watch my kid play, and I didn't see that still being able to work, still being a head coach," said Wagner.

When the head coach spot opened up again, Forest Lake Activities Director Mike Hennen had an idea to bring Wagner back.

"Instead of just one head coach, we have 3 strong females that they can come back to," said Hennen.

He created a co-head coaching opportunity called "The Mom Collective," allowing moms to come back to what they love and split coaching responsibilities, so they don't have to miss out on their kids' commitments.

"If it works out and everything goes good, this could be a long-term thing," said Hennen.

"It's nice to feel like you have value, like you can make an impact," said Wagner.

Coach Wagner was thrilled to come back this season, but in a more manageable way, thanks to her coaching partner Victoria Kimber.

"It really has been just a 100% collaborative, two meetings of the mind basically," said Kimber.

Coach Kimber's kids are young enough that they don't have big sports commitments yet. She's able to be at every game, so Coach Wagner can watch her son on overlapping nights.

"It's been going really well. We kind of each have our role that we play and our nitch we create, so it doesn't feel overwhelming for anybody," said Wagner.

These women not only guide the girls on their team as players, but they also show them what life can look like as parents and professionals.

"I'm hopeful it's showing them that if they have a passion for something, go for it, and surround yourself with people that our supportive of it," said Wagner.

"I don't have to say 'No.' I can say yes to all facets of my life right now," said Kimber.

"You you can be a mom and have a career. It's been great, it's been awesome," said Hennen.