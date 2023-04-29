Watch CBS News
Forest Lake bus drivers reach tentative deal with district, averting strike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Bus drivers in Forest Lake have reached a tentative deal with the school district, avoiding a strike that could have started Monday.

The agreement raises wages for 76 bus drivers to $22.87 an hour and $20.33 for bus aides. 

"With the support of the bus drivers and aides, Teamsters were able to make improvements on wages and benefits," said Darcy Overland, a school bus driver for Forest Lake School District-ISD 831 for 13 years. "After this agreement was reached, driving for Forest Lake Area Schools will remain a great place to work."

Teamsters Local 320 originally voted on April 20 to strike. But now, the bus drivers will vote on Monday on the agreement.

