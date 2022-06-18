For fourth time, Benilde St. Margaret to face Prior Lake in boys lacrosse championship

The boys lacrosse state championship is a familiar matchup between Benilde St. Margaret's and Prior Lake.

"I think we're the best offense in the state, and I think they've got one of the best defenses," said Prior Lake head coach Casey Mithun.

Yet another battle for a title by these teams. Prior Lake has now played BSM in their last four state championship games, including last year, when the Red Knights got the win.

"After the first two years when we won the first two times, and then after last year, it's kind of the revenge has kind of flipped. So now it's us going for the revenge game, and I think we're really looking forward to it," said Lakers senior attack Justin Simonson.

When these teams met in the regular season, Benilde won by just a single goal.

"I definitely feel it's a rivalry," said Prior Lake senior midfield Dalton Spratt. "Every time we play it's like the state championship, even in the regular season. All eyes were set on that game when it was happening. Tensions are definitely high and everyone's out there fighting to win no matter what."

"Us differing from Benilde, we're homegrown. Being in Prior Lake as a community, these kids have been playing together since 8-10 years old," Mithun said.

The two teams left standing are leading the way in a growing sport.

"I definitely feel like having a couple powerhouse programs really kind of compels kids into the sport, and makes them want to be a part of something like that," Spratt said.

If Prior Lake wins Saturday night, they will tie the Red Knights with four state titles. That's most in Minnesota.