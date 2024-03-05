For a limited time only, you can now buy a ticket to get slimed at Nickelodeon Universe

For a limited time, you can get slimed at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Spring break is here or almost here, which for many is a time to relax and have fun. For others, it may just be the perfect time to fulfill a childhood dream of getting doused in Nickelodeon's trademark green slime.

"We usually do a staycation. My kids are pretty little. I don't think I'm ready for all the traveling yet," said Christina Mueller, of Cottage Grove.

There are signs everywhere that parents and kids are ready from a spring break dance to some thoughts on schoolwork.

"School is kind of too much, you know we just finished with finals," said high school student Dion Thomas, of Woodbury.

But if you're not planning a trip out of town, there are plenty of options in town to keep busy.

"It's a time that we really enjoy seeing people come from all over the place to experience some of the new offerings that we have. Limited offerings, a limited 'slime' only, but it's a lot of fun," Chris Grap, Vice President of Experiential for Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America, said.

Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America is offering a variety of experiences for Spring Break because, as 11-year-old Jackson Nelson puts it, "Sometimes it gets boring in the spring."

For littles who love Paw Patrol, there's a new stage show called "Pups Off Patrol," or "what do the pups do when they're not tracking down Chickaletta or saving the day," according to Grap.

Ride lovers have a new option which is about to open called "Fly with Opa."

"That ride is a serene journey on the back of a sky bison, made for families as you circle around a highly themed and wooded area. It fits really well with the theme of Avatar: The Last Airbender," said Grap.

This 80s kid was drawn to a big new experience synonymous with Nickelodeon: Slime Central.

"Over my last 12 years here, we've had celebrities get slimed, we've had winners of the Double Dare stage show get slimed, but this is the first time guests can choose to buy a ticket and be slimed, and we're really excited to offer that. I have been slimed before. It is a unique experience that almost defies description," said Grap.

"Double Dare" host Marc Summers offered his rating of WCCO anchor Derek James's own test sliming.

"On a scale of one to ten, I give it a seven-plus," said Summers, who is currently starring in a one-man off-Broadway show, "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers" at New World Stages in New York City.

James described the slime as "cold," but added the experience "warmed me as it took me back to childhood."

You can get slimed at Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays through April 14. It's $45 per person or $55 for two people. Time slots need to be booked online or at the West Guest Service desk in advance.

Disclosure: Nickelodeon is owned by Paramount, as is CBS News and WCCO.