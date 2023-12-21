Food shelves struggling to serve communities amid high demand, looking for donations

Plymouth food shelf in need of donations ahead of the holidays

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — This season of giving, Minnesota food shelves are hoping donations will help combat a historic level of need in the community.

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners' Food Shelf in Plymouth has what's known as a "super shelf," because it's set up to look and feel like a grocery store, all while making it a more welcoming experience.

They had plenty of food on Thursday, but it's not always been the case. There's a big need for fresh produce items, which are often the most expensive, and the first to go when families are in a bind.

IOCP says they've seen a 14% increase in people coming to visit the food shelf. Last month, they served 465 families.

They're a partner of Second Harvest Heartland, the state's largest hunger relief organization. Second Harvest says they've served 2 million more people this year compared to last. Some of the reasons include inflation and the end of some pandemic relief programs.

They say it's a problem that can only be solved if everyone comes to the table.

"They way that people can get involved is one, by being an advocate and understanding how this is showing up here in the community and with neighbors," said Kevin Ward, IOCP's Executive Director. "And second they can always volunteer, we are always looking for volunteers and people getting involved. And thirdly, they can always support financially."

The "super shelf" will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.