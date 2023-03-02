Food shelves brace for increased demand after end of E-SNAP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the past three years, 350,000 Minnesotans received extra money to buy groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. But this month, the emergency pandemic program ends.

Although it's quiet on Wednesday in the basement of a North Minneapolis church, Camden Collective Founder and Executive Director Anna Gerdeen is hard at work. Interest in the non-profit's weekly food shelf has skyrocketed. The pandemic, inflation and the recent closure of the Aldi grocery store in North Minneapolis has contributed, Gerdeen said.

"We really need some more support to bring other food options to the north side," she said.

Adding to the issue, emergency food benefits end this month after nearly three years. Hunger Solutions, a Minnesota-based non-profit says for example, seniors who were qualifying for $23 dollars on SNAP, received $238 dollars under E-SNAP. Without it, clients could lose an extra $95 to $250 or more a month based on household size.

"It's really going to have a dramatic effect because no one could have expected there would be the inflation," Hunger Solutions Executive Director Colleen Moriarty said.

As a SNAP recipient herself, Gerdeen worries many families will be caught off guard.

"They are going to be really shocked when they realize their food benefits have been dramatically decreased or cut off," she said.

On Monday the state senate passed a bill that would provide $5 million in emergency funding to Minnesota's food shelves. The bill is now awaiting a signature from Governor Tim Walz.

"There's all kinds of things that have to do with food equity and those are all things on my mind and things I want to work on in the future, but in the meanwhile, we're here and trying to serve families the best we can while we think about those deeper issues," Gerdeen said.

Hunger Solutions encourages SNAP recipients to make sure they claim all available deductions so they can maximize their benefits.

Food shelves say financial donations make a bigger impact than food items themselves. Those interested in donating or visiting Camden Collective's food shelf can click here.