"We'll leave no family behind": Folds of Honor eases financial stress for military families

MINNEAPOLIS - It's a sacrifice only 1% of the country makes, and for some, it's a heavy one.

"We'll leave no family behind on the field of battle," Folds of Honor Minnesota co-founder Perry Schmidt said.

Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit working to make sure no family is left behind on the battlefield. It provides scholarships to spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United Stated Armed Forces.

Right now, there are more than 1 million military dependents in the U.S. and nine out of 10 aren't eligible for any federal assistance.

"That's the gap that the Folds of Honor foundation is filling," Perry said.

Since the Minnesota chapter's inception in 2014, more than 650 scholarships have been awarded. It's also raised more than $9 million.

"I no longer have to have that stress of financial debt after I graduate, which is more than I could ever ask for," St. Catherine University junior Hannah Cavilli said.

Hannah's dad, Michael, served in the army when she was young. During that time, he did a tour in the Gulf War.

"Hannah is a wonderful example of what this organization is trying to accomplish," Michael said.

Michael recalled what it was like when his kids started looking at higher education.

"Like all parents, when the idea of college comes up and funding college, you get a little scared. So, I went around and looked for scholarships. And I found Folds of Honor," he said.

And Hannah is a proud Folds of Honor scholarship recipient.

"It's a tie to my dad. And sacrifice that he's provided and given to this country," Hannah said.

Last month, on 9/11, Folds of Honor expanded its services. It now offers scholarships to first responder families as well as veteran families.

"We're not solving all the problems," co-founder Anne Schmidt said. "But we heard from a recipient who said, 'But you're telling us we're there. We're not forgotten.'"

Up until Veterans Day (Nov. 11), ordering food at McDonald's helps the Folds of Honor mission. A percentage of sales, up to $100,000, will be donated to the nonprofit. It's enough to give out 20 scholarships.