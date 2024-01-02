Watch CBS News
Fmr. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook reportedly parts ways with Jets, available to join a playoff contender

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW YORK — Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's time with the New York Jets is reportedly over.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook and the Jets "mutually agreed to part ways," which will allow the four-time Pro Bowl running back to potentially play for a playoff team. 

Before parting ways with New York, Cook reportedly restructured his current deal to forfeit his remaining guarantees, per NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones. 

Running back Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12. Getty Images

Cook was signed by the Jets over the offseason after the Vikings released him. He had 16 touches in the first game of the season, but saw his role diminish as the season went on. He has only 67 carries for 214 yards on the season and was a healthy scratch in the Jets' loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. 

The Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Injuries limited his play to just 15 games in his first two years, but since then he has been a consistent Pro Bowler.

WHERE COULD DALVIN COOK END UP?

According to CBS Sports, these are the top five landing spots for Cook:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Miami Dolphins 
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Cleveland Browns

Cole Premo
January 2, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

