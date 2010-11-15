Fmr. Prof. Sentenced For Taking Lewd Photos Of Girl

EDITOR'S NOTE (Sept. 11, 2015): Sunil Ramlall has completed the terms of his sentencing and is no longer on probation. Dakota County Court also ordered the offense to be reduced to a misdemeanor.

HASTINGS (WCCO) -- A former Hamline University professor was sentenced Monday in connection to a scheme where he lured a 16-year-old girl into a photographic "modeling" shoot.

Sunil Ramlall of Lakeville was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of use of a minor in a sexual performance. All other charges were dismissed.

For his crime, he was ordered to pay a $300 fine and restitution. In addition, he must register as a predatory offender, serve five years probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow the recommendations, and to enter and complete sex offender treatment.

"This was extremely disturbing conduct that traumatized a young girl. We are pleased to have brought the Defendant to justice in this matter," said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

Ramlall reportedly approached the girl in November of last year and told her she could be a good model. He told her he has a friend named "Jason Garcia" who was looking for models to pose in a tourism media campaign.

After giving her his business card, with his Hamline University work phone number and e-mail address, the girl sent him an e-mail saying she was interested to meet "Garcia."

Ramlall is no longer a professor at Hamline, according to the university. He left his post in January of this year.

According to the complaint, the girl and Ramlall exchanged e-mails regarding possible photo shoots and modeling opportunities, including one e-mail where the girl sent Ramlall photographs of herself at his request.

Backstrom said "very revealing photographs were taken of her without her knowing and without her consent. She was asked to lie on a table in different situations and photographs were being taken. Obviously, she could not tell what was being focused on with the camera at the time."

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she could see Ramlall staring at her while she changed clothing and at one point, asked her to remove her bra for a couple of poses. The criminal complaint states that Ramlall allegedly lifted the girl's skirt during the shoot to completely expose her buttocks.

Ramlall told police every e-mail was written by him via his iPhone or laptop computer and the photos taken during the shoot were uploaded to that same computer, which was supplied by Hamline University, according to the complaint. He said he became "disgusted" with his behavior and later deleted all the photos.

On June 24, police searched Ramlall's computer and found multiple images of the girl, including many close-up images of the girl's body and private areas.