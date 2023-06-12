Fmr. Duluth restaurant owner William Kalligher​ sentenced for sexual assault

DULUTH, Minn. – The former owner of a Duluth restaurant was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a relative.

William Kalligher, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the relative, who is a minor, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

The judge in the case denied the defense's motion to sentence Kalligher instead to probation and treatment for sex offenders.

"While we recognize that there will never be an amount of prison time that can adequately compensate for the indescribable acts through which the victim survived, we are happy with the sentencing decision," said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki. "We wish the victim and her family well and hope this will be a small step in the victim's long journey towards healing."

Kalligher used to own Ganucci's Restaurant on Duluth's west side.