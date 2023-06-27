Possible threat made against SW Minnesota church was false alarm, sheriff says

PRINSBURG, Minn. – Authorities say a reported threat made against a church in a southwestern Minnesota town turned out to be unfounded.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it was alerted by authorities in Lee County, Florida, that a resident "may pose a threat" to the First Christian Reformed Church, located in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

The FBI and ATF joined in with Minnesota and Florida investigators to probe the threat further, while the Prinsburg church put a safety plan in place.

Investigators eventually determined that there actually was no threat made to the church. The sheriff's office says the presumptive suspect had been "suffering from an acute mental health crisis" and was hospitalized for treatment, but they still may face criminal charges in Florida for "evidence found."

Lee County is home to cities such as Fort Myers and Cape Coral, as well as Pine and Sanibel islands.

_____

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.