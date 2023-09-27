"Floating it Forward" program helps get seniors in Waconia out on the water

Looking for a fresh look at fall colors? Head to Waconia

Looking for a fresh look at fall colors? Head to Waconia

Looking for a fresh look at fall colors? Head to Waconia

WACONIA, Minn. — Fall brings out the best colors. It also brings out Nagel Assisted Living and Memory Care residents like Rita Roers to Lake Waconia for a front row seat view of Minnesota nature's true hues by boat.

"I know they're going to pop out more," said Roers.

It's a trip which brings back timeless memories for Roers and fellow resident Joel Wenz.

"Catching a four-pound walleye on Lake Mille Lacs with my brother Michael and my dad. He'd wake us up at two in the morning. Come on Joel, let's go" laughed Wenz.

"I remember throwing my brother over the boat. Didn't tell mom," laughed Roers.

Tuesday's on the water excursion and others like it, started with a Facebook post, and a simple ask. Chloe Morawitz, Nagel's Activities Director, asked if anyone knew where to rent a boat to get residents out on the water.

"I used to go out here with my dad for 4th of July with the fireworks, so I knew how gorgeous it was, so I wanted them to experience it," explained Morawitz.

Word of her post spread.

"(We) found out on Facebook. We really believe at Your Boat Club that boating is for everybody so when somebody asks if they can have help getting out on the water. It was a no-brainer," said Anna Shields, director of marketing at Your Boat Club

Your Boat Club started by hosting multiple group fishing trips this summer for Nagel residents as part of its "Float it Forward" program.

It makes sure deserving organizations and individuals, especially those with physical or financial barriers are able to enjoy a boat experience.

"A Minnesotan on a lake fishing. It doesn't get any better," explained Wenz.

"The sumac is really red. It's ready to go. It's gorgeous," said Roers.

The opportunities are not lost on these grateful seniors.

"Fishing. And forgetting about the worst things in life," said Wenz.