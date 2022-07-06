Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota.

In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water.

One resident, Talietha Callahan, shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Franklin Avenue.

