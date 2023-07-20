Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff in honor of killed Fargo officer Jake Wallin

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- A funeral service for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is scheduled for this weekend in northern Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of his memory and service.

"With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community," Walz said.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot while responding to an accident on Friday. Two other officers -- Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes -- were critically wounded before the gunman was killed by a fourth officer. All three officers were from Minnesota originally.

Fargo Police Department

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Pequot Lakes high School in Pequot Lakes, according to Wallin's obituary. That will be followed by a private service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa. Donations are encouraged to be made to Soldier's 6, in lieu of flowers.

Prior to the funeral, Wallin's body will be escorted by Fargo law enforcement from Fargo to the high school, with an estimated arrival time of 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to show support along the route.

Fargo police will utilize the following route:

• It will depart the Fargo Police Substation on 13th Avenue and 25th Street South northbound on 25th Street South.

• A full memorial loop will be made around the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North.

• The procession will then travel southbound on 25th Street South

• Next, it will go eastbound on I-94 from 25th Street South to I-94 Exit 6 (Highway 336) in Minnesota.

• The procession will travel northbound on Highway 336 to Highway 10.

• Next, it will be eastbound on Highway 10 to Motley, Minnesota.

• The procession will then travel eastbound on Highway 210 to Baxter, Minnesota.

• Then, it will be northbound on Highway 371 to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

A celebration of life event is also scheduled for the Fargo community on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheel's Arena. More details on that are expected in the near future.

Wallin was only 23 when he died, but he packed a lot into his too-brief life. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard. He grew up in St. Michael.

Wallin had only been on the job as a full-time Fargo police officer for three months.

A Message From Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski – 07.19.2023 The Fargo Police Department is announcing information related to the funeral service and celebration of life for fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin, who died in the line of duty on July 14, 2023. FUNERAL SERVICE - The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in Pequot Lakes High School (30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota). Final law enforcement honors will be following the funeral service at the Pequot Lakes High School. LAW ENFORCEMENT ESCORT - At 5:45 a.m. on July 22, The Fargo Police Department will escort Officer Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes High School with arrival estimated around 9 a.m. Due to public safety concerns with the travel route through numerous smaller communities in Minnesota, the law enforcement escort will be limited to only Fargo PD vehicles and commercial buses transporting Fargo Police personnel. FPD ESCORT ROUTE - The FPD will utilize the following route in its escort of Office Wallin to Pequot Lakes: • It will depart the Fargo Police Substation on 13th Avenue and 25th Street South northbound on 25th Street South. • A full memorial loop will be made around the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North. • The procession will then travel southbound on 25th Street South • Next, it will go eastbound on I-94 from 25th Street South to I-94 Exit 6 (Highway 336) in Minnesota. • The procession will travel northbound on Highway 336 to Highway 10. • Next, it will be eastbound on Highway 10 to Motley, Minnesota. • The procession will then travel eastbound on Highway 210 to Baxter, Minnesota. • Then, it will be northbound on Highway 371 to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. WAYS TO SHOW SUPPORT – Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route to show their support of FPD Officer Wallin and his family. FPD requests that no other law enforcement, first responder or the members of the public join the escort from Fargo to Pequot Lakes due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long escort line of vehicles. Rather, FPD is requesting the public’s support be shown along the route and at the celebration of life event. CEMETERY SERVICE AND FINAL MILITARY HONORS – These will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 12 noon at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota. Due to the small size of the cemetery, the Wallin Family has requested that only FPD and military personnel attend the graveside service. PUBLIC CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE – The Wallin Family and the FPD will be hosting an event for the Fargo community to pay their respects to Officer Wallin on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheel’s Arena (5225 31st Avenue South in Fargo). Additional information on the logistics and program of this event will be released in the near future. DEPARTMENTAL RESPONSE – FPD Chief Dave Zibolski has released a video discussing Officer Wallin’s services and important topics as part of his daily message to our community; it is available for viewing/media usage at https://youtu.be/aVhscDFdR-U. MEDIA INFORMATION – The FPD is working closely with the Wallin Family to determine its wishes for media involvement with Officer Wallin’s funeral as well as the celebration of life event. As soon as those details are finalized, they will be communicated to the members of the media. The Fargo Police Department is the conduit from which this will be communicated in the near future. Members of the media are asked to avoid directly contacting the Wallin Family at this time. Posted by Fargo Police Department on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Details of the shooting remain murky. Police shot and killed the suspected gunman. The FBI and state authorities are investigating the shootings and possible motives.