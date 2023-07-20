Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff in honor of killed Fargo officer Jake Wallin
By WCCO Staff
/ CBS Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- A funeral service for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is scheduled for this weekend in northern Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of his memory and service.
"With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community," Walz said.
Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday.
On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Pequot Lakes high School in Pequot Lakes, according to Wallin's obituary. That will be followed by a private service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa. Donations are encouraged to be made to Soldier's 6, in lieu of flowers.
Prior to the funeral, Wallin's body will be escorted by Fargo law enforcement from Fargo to the high school, with an estimated arrival time of 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to show support along the route.
Fargo police will utilize the following route:
• It will depart the Fargo Police Substation on 13th Avenue and 25th Street South northbound on 25th Street South. • A full memorial loop will be made around the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North. • The procession will then travel southbound on 25th Street South • Next, it will go eastbound on I-94 from 25th Street South to I-94 Exit 6 (Highway 336) in Minnesota. • The procession will travel northbound on Highway 336 to Highway 10. • Next, it will be eastbound on Highway 10 to Motley, Minnesota. • The procession will then travel eastbound on Highway 210 to Baxter, Minnesota. • Then, it will be northbound on Highway 371 to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.
A celebration of life event is also scheduled for the Fargo community on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheel's Arena. More details on that are expected in the near future.
Wallin was only 23 when he died, but he packed a lot into his too-brief life. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard. He grew up in St. Michael.
Wallin had only been on the job as a full-time Fargo police officer for three months.
Details of the shooting remain murky. Police shot and killed the suspected gunman. The FBI and state authorities are investigating the shootings and possible motives.