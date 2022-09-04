Watch CBS News
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.

The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. 

"The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.  

