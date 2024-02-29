Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

"First sign of spring" shows up in Minneapolis weeks ahead of schedule

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

First floral sign of spring in Minneapolis arrives ahead of schedule
First floral sign of spring in Minneapolis arrives ahead of schedule 01:42

MINNEAPOLIS — If you aren't looking for it, it'd be easy to miss it. But when Minneapolis Horticulture Supervisor Kait Ryan spotted it, there was no mistaking its significance.

The "it" is the snowdrop flower. First spotted Feb. 12 in the city's Lyndale Park Rose Garden, they hit full bloom by Feb 21.

"This is like the first sign of spring," Ryan said. "I've never remembered snowdrops blooming in February in my time growing up in the Twin Cities."

The February bloom is rare — in 2023, Ryan says snowdrops, which are consistently the first blooming flower each spring, didn't come until early April. In 2022, they came in late March.

MORE NEWS: Bystanders became lifesavers at MSP Airport by saving a man suffering cardiac arrest

"That soil temperature kind of triggers the action," she said. "Things like snowdrops, it's going to trigger them coming up whenever the weather is conducive to go — and they're going really early."

Ryan says the early bloom could signify an early bloom across the board — something flower and garden shops are preparing for.

"Mother Nature will play the cards she plays just naturally. Jack Frost will do the same thing. It's up to us to just kind of adjust to it," said Scott Endres, Co-Owner of Tangletown Gardens in south Minneapolis. "I think the one thing that's become relatively constant is (the news) coming back to me and saying, 'Hey, let's talk about the weather again'."

"Obviously with climate change and seeing something come this drastically early, we're concerned about what the rest of the season will bring us," Ryan said.  

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 6:53 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.