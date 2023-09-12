First school year underway at St. Paul's new East African Magnet School

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday marks one week since St. Paul's new East African Magnet School officially opened its doors to thousands of students.

The school is now home to students pre-K through fifth grade and focuses on the cultures and languages of East Africa, specifically the countries of Dijbouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, and the languages of Somali, Amharic, Oromo, Tigrinya, Arabic and Swahili.

St. Paul Public Schools is home to some of the most diverse schools in the state, with East African students making up approximately 7.5% of the district's K-12 enrollment. That's approximately 2,400 students. According to census data, 2.7% of the population in the Twin Cities metro area speaks an East African language at home.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning checking in with the school's principal, Dr. Abdisalam Adam, on how the new year is going so far.

She also met with fifth grade teacher Emily Patzer, WINN Teacher Heidi Nakatani and second grade teacher Bee Lor to hear about their excitement in the year ahead.

Pauleen also caught up with Khalid El-Amin, a Minneapolis native and North Community High School graduate who went on to win a national championship with the University of Connecticut and had a successful career playing in the NBA and across Europe. El-Amin is now back to pay it forward as a physical education teacher.