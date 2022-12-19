First night of Hanukkah marked by Menorah lighting outside Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah, and community members, religious leaders and state officials gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol for the Menorah lighting ceremony.

The outdoor program included holiday greetings from community leaders, rabbis and dignitaries.

United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar took a moment to address the recent spike in antisemitic acts and crimes.

CBS

"I am reflecting on the importance of protecting the freedom of worship and combating antisemitism in all forms," Klobuchar said.

The 12-foot Menorah outside the Capitol is one of the many put up by the Chabad Lubavitch Organization throughout Minnesota, to promote an awareness and appreciation for the Hanukkah holiday.